Proposal for $80-90 million “glamping,” farming and arts venture at Camp LaGuardia supported by Chester Town Board resolution

Two years ago, this reporter found the gates of Camp LaGuardia open. She drove around, noting the broken windows and falling edifices. The grass had been cut in places. In other places, weeds had their way, such mess after years of abandonment.

Those 258 acres straddling Chester and Blooming Grove that was the site of a women’s prison and then a New York City homeless shelter could get a makeover, according to a proposal supported by a Chester Town Board resolution last week.

According to the resolution, A. Larovere Consulting and Development and Urban Green Foods, LLC, have submitted to the Orange County Department of General Services a joint proposal for the development of the property into a facility tentatively named Hotel Fiorella and Black Dirt Farms, now dubbed “the Project.”

The Project would include “preparation of land for small and medium-sized farms; the renovation of a warehouse/garage for farming infrastructure; the development of ‘glamping’ facilities; the construction of public nature trails; the installation of outdoor art; the rehabilitation of the existing Pearl and Zanelli buildings to farmer/artisan rental housing; the development of an athletic venue; and the rehabilitation of the existing prison building into a 150-room hotel, retreat center and housing:”

● $31 million historic renovation of hotel and retreat Center

● $3 million capital investment in glamping, outdoor activities, and related infrastructure

● $30-35 million adaptive re-use of site creating as many as 150 housing units

● $2 million investment in cafe and restaurant

● $5 million investment in agriculture uses and programming

● $8-$10 million investment in publicly accessible track and field dome

● $800,000 to construct publicly accessible outdoor trails

● $700,000 for site specific art

The proposal lays out the possibility of “$80 to $90 million in investment in Orange County; the creation of approximately 230 permanent jobs and 300 construction jobs; an increase of $18 million in tax revenue over the period 2022 to 2032 (in addition to real estate taxes); investment in Orange County’s agricultural economy; the expansion of Orange County’s hospitality and convention offerings; the creation of a sports hub for athletes at area schools and universities; increased tourism and traffic for small businesses in the Town; additional green space; and the preservation of Orange County’s historic fabric.”

The proposal will need further county and municipal approvals.