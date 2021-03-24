Project Linus celebrates 20 years’ worth of love and warmth

In 2000, Julia Sullivan contacted the national headquarters of Project Linus to inquiry if a chapter could be started in Orange County, N.Y. The rest is history with the Orange County Chapter starting the next year. The first deliveries of blankets, on March 28, 2001, went to the Pediatric Unit of Horton Hospital, Middletown, N.Y., and Inspire in Goshen, N.Y.

When the Sullivan moved to Pike County, Pa., in the fall of 2004, Pike County was added, and the chapter became known as the Orange County, NY/Pike County, PA chapter. Since its first deliveries, the chapter has delivered more than 46,858 blankets.

Project Linus is made up of hundreds of local chapters and thousands of volunteers across the United States. The national organization was started in 1995 by Karen Loucks in Colorado and has donated 8.5 million blankets nationwide to children.

Where the blankets go

Blankets are collected locally and are distributed to children in hospitals, shelters, social service agencies, privately such as fire victims – basically anywhere that a child might need a big hug.

The newest location to receive blankets from the chapter is the Dickson House, Milford, Pa., for any child that comes to the Children’s Advocacy Center and in need of hug through a blanket.

How you can help

● Make a blanket, directions on the local chapter’s website: projectlinusocpc.org.

● Donate new materials such as yarn, batting, cotton fabric, fleece.

● Donate gift certificates to Walmart, JoAnn Fabrics, or Michael’s

● Donations via checks made payable to Project Linus and sent to the local chapter or the national headquarters; or via the internet at the Project Linus national website, projectlinus.org (designate that your donation go to the Orange County, NY/Pike County, PA chapter.

For more information email Julia Sullivan at oclinus@ptd.net.