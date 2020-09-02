Painted Trotters reflect hope, persistance and triumph

Here are three more profiles of the artists who have contributed to the Goshen Art League’s fourth annual Painted Trotters public art event.

Twenty-six two-sided trotters are on display throughout the Village of Goshen until mid-September when they will be auctioned off in the community. This year’s auction will take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds will be split between the artists and the painted trotters program.

The details of the auction are still being worked out. The Goshen Art League’s Painted Trotter team is meeting this week to finalized those particulars.

The history of the event, as well as the official trotter map, is available at www.trottersofgoshen.com.