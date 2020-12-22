x
Otterkill. Grace on the job

22 Dec 2020 | 01:52
    Grace the Rottweiler is checking on what’s going on in the woods on the other side of the Otterkill, a brook that runs alongside her property. Grace is a great watchdog and keeps an eye on everything that happens in her neighborhood. Photo by Geri Corey.
