Orange County to open DMV

Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt has announced that the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open by appointment only for Orange County residents on Tuesday, June 23, which begins Phase 3 of the State’s NY Forward re-opening plan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can call to make appointments, beginning on Friday, June 19, at the Middletown (845-346-1180) and Newburgh (845-568-5230) offices.

Appointments can be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Goshen and Port Jervis offices currently are unable to offer appointments.

Transactions available are license/ID original and renewals, upgrade to Enhanced or RealID, license transfers from another state, conditional or restricted licenses, CDL permits, (passenger permits are not available at this time) and vehicle registrations. To process transactions within the time provided, it is imperative that you remember that:

Forms are required for all transactions. The New York State DMV website dmv.ny.gov has an interactive tool for both Licensing and Vehicle Registration, which includes step-by-step instructions with the required forms and documents. Answer all questions, sign where required, and be sure to have a pen with you.

Documents required for the transaction must be original and in good condition. Any missing required documents will require making another appointment. Please have your insurance card printed and in hand.

Please be on time, do not lose your slot by arriving late.

Masks are required to enter the DMV office and social distancing must be observed for the length of your visit.

The DMV continues to offer Vehicle Registrations, transfers, and plate surrenders by mail. Visit the Motor Vehicle Department page on orangecountygov.com for instructions on how to complete these transactions. A Drop Box is available for plate surrenders and Vehicle Renewal invitations only at Goshen Government Center Security Station.