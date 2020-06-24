Orange County seeking RFP proposals for Camp LaGuardia property

Orange County is seeking proposals from interested parties on two important county-owned properties: The former Camp LaGuardia in the Towns of Blooming Grove and Chester and the Grand Street properties, which is located near SUNY Orange in the City of Newburgh.

“These sites are perfect for commercial development and will provide economic development as well as job opportunities for Orange County residents,” County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “I’m pleased that the county is moving forward to put these properties back on the tax rolls and to productive use, which will be a benefit to not just the County, but also to the City of Newburgh and the Towns of Chester and Blooming Grove.”

The County Legislature voted to acquire Camp LaGuardia, a homeless shelter for New York City residents, in 2007. In December 2013, the county voted to purchase the Grand Street properties with the goal of at SUNY Orange’s services to those properties.

The County Legislature will select the developers. The Request for Proposals (RFP) for each property can be found online at www.orangecountygov.com.

“Camp LaGuardia is close to the Heritage Trail and to Route 17, and can become a terrific opportunity for economic growth,” said Orange County Legislator John Vero, who represents Chester. “We need proposals which generate long-term revenue for the county and are compatible with local land use needs. Hopefully, multiple entities can demonstrate some interest in this property.”

“We look forward to seeing the potential buyers who are ready to invest in Newburgh and Orange County and have the means and creativity to turn these properties into success stories,” added City of Newburgh Manager Joe Donat.