Orange County now has more than 2,470 positive cases of coronavirus

Orange County has more than than 2,470 positive cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest update provided by Orange Executive Steve Neuhaus.

That represents an increase of more than 400 cases from Thursday when the county released a town-by-town map of positive cases to Friday when Neuhaus disclosed the latest figures.

He also announced that 40 county residents have died from COVID-19.

The county's latest town-by-town map of positive cases shows:

Blooming Grove - 72

Chester - 86

Cornwall - 31

Crawford - 16

Deerpark - 15

Goshen - 82

Greenville - 19

Hamptonburgh - 25

Highlands - 19

Middletown - 166

Minisink - 14

Monroe - 137

Montgomery - 41

Mount Hope - 21

New Windsor - 180

City of Newburgh - 197

Town of Newburgh - 106

Palm Tree - 352

Port Jervis - 10

Tuxedo - 110

Wallkill - 171

Warwick - 139

Wawayanda - 24

Woodbury - 76

Ventilators

State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) announced that he has confirmed there will not be a redistribution of ventilators from Orange and Rockland county hospitals to further downstate New York.

Given the high positive numbers in each county, the governor's office made the commitment that Skoufis ought to rest assured the redistribution efforts would be elsewhere, further upstate.

Skoufis reached out to local hospitals and confirmed that, indeed, they have not had any conversations with the Governor's office or State Department of Health regarding redistributing their ventilator stock.

Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order earlier this week directing the National Guard to redistribute ventilators and personal protective equipment from institutions “upstate” that don't currently need them and redeploy the equipment to downstate hospitals with the highest need.

Skoufis' Senate District includes northern Rockland county, eastern Orange county, and southern Ulster county which is served by St. Luke's in Newburgh.

“I spoke with the Governor’s top staff and made it abundantly clear that our Senate District's hospitals are already limited in resources and these life-saving supplies are not to be moved to any other part of the state," Skoufis said in the press release detailing the decision. "It is exceedingly obvious that our Senate District must be treated as a highly impacted area. I’m relieved that our efforts to preserve our health care infrastructure are paying off and I pledge to continue to advocate for our region’s urgent needs.”