Orange County Health Department introduces free mobile app

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County's Health Department has released an innovative mobile app, which residents can download free of charge from the Google Play/Android and Apple app stores.

"This innovative app was created by Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman and her staff to provide residents with important, real-time information about COVID-19," Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. "Now more than ever, technology is playing an important role in keeping the public informed. The county has been proactive about keeping residents informed during the pandemic and this app provides us with another tool to disseminate information."

The app provides up-to-the-minute alerts/push notifications with information about COVID-19 services, emergency Health Department issues, and programs offered by the Department. It also includes Health Department news and press releases. Users can sign up for alerts from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and receive CDC and local information.

The main menu section of the app features articles about communicable diseases, addiction resources, and current health topics, as well as helpful emergency preparedness resources. The Program and Services button explains the Community Health Outreach, Environmental Health, and Intervention Services for children with special healthcare needs. Information under Public Health Nursing includes home healthcare services, immunization clinics, STD and HIV clinics, Tuberculosis clinics and nutrition assistance under the Women, Infants Children (WIC) program. Users can also share Facebook posts from the Orange County Health Department through the app.

The Orange County Health Department mobile app was created by ThePublicHealthApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. With more than 500 apps in the app stores, OCV designs and develops custom apps for state, county, and local government agencies in more than 42 states.

"The Health Department released the app to address the needs of Orange County residents as the COVID-19 crisis has evolved," Gelman said. "The needs of our communities continue to expand during this unprecedented time and the Health Department is committed to keeping residents informed on a variety of platforms. I encourage residents to download this app to keep informed and safe."

Residents can download the Orange County Health Department mobile app free of charge to your smartphone or tablet: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a44510924.