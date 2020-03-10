Orange County: Call, don’t go to your health care provider

Silber said meeting people at their cars or using mobile health vans are options in providing care for those who need it.

Health officials and federal and local representatives stressed the importance of consulting with health care providers remotely before seeking care in person.

“We want to keep this away from the hospitals,” said Dr. Avi Silber, Cornerstone Family Healthcare Chief Medical Officer at a roundtable on the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, held March 6 at the Orange County Emergency Services Center in Goshen. “We need to slow this epidemic down so we’re not overwhelming the health centers and the hospitals at one time. We want to keep it all in the outpatient as much as possible.”

If you have flu-like symptoms, call, don’t go to your health care provider – at least not right away.

St. Luke’s Cornwall Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Evan Cohen said 911 is screening callers for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We can get that heads-up to expect a patient who may need isolation, and we’re ready to put those patients in isolation and contact health departments to do testing appropriately,” he said.

Getting health information from a reputable source is also critical.

“Make sure it’s coming from the World Health Organization, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) or your local health departments, so you have a proper source,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “We had a meeting yesterday of the Orange County Legislature, and five of those 21 members came up to me after the meeting and said, ‘I heard a rumor, from a rumor, from somebody that said this.’ If it starts like that, you know it’s bogus.”

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said the health care system is pivoting -- from containment and prevention to "battling the sustained spread of COVID-19 in the community and risk mitigating strategies."

Just a week earlier, when Gelman first announced the county's planning efforts, New York State had no reported cases. At the time of the roundtable there were 44 confirmed cases in the state. On Saturday there were 76 cases, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency. As of March 10, there were 173 confirmed cases in the state, including six in Rockland County, which borders Orange County. Other cases are distributed as follows: Westchester, 108; Nassau County, 19; Saratoga County, 2; Suffolk County, 1; Ulster County, 1; and New York City, 12.

During the roundtable, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-18, said the situation is continually evolving.

“We have a very small number of known cases in the Hudson Valley,” he said. “None, as far as I know, as of this morning, in Orange County or in Dutchess County, but all of us expect that we will see additional cases of coronavirus here in our own communities.”

Money allocated to fight the virus

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a $40 million emergency management authorization March 3 to fund efforts at the state level.

On Saturday, Cuomo declared a state of emergency to allow a faster response to the coronavirus by lifting regulations.

At Friday's roundtable, Maloney said $8.3 billion in federal funds was authorized to fight coronavirus, after the bipartisan funding bill was signed by President Donald Trump.

“I was very glad to see the funding package and specifically that it includes a provision for telehealth and remote access services,” Dr. Gelman said. “That was imperative for battling any outbreak, specifically this one.”

Neuhaus said he is in constant contact with municipal leaders throughout the county and communicates regularly with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“I do believe it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Neuhaus said. “The way to confront that is to be prepared.”

Sheriff suspends jail visits

On Saturday, March 7, Sheriff Carl DuBois said he is temporarily suspending visits to the Orange County Correctional Facility to protect both inmates and staff. He said he made the decision in consultation with Dr. Gelman.

Clergy and attorneys who need access to inmates should call 845-291-7682 to make appointments for admittance, DuBois said. "Arrangements for such visits remain at the discretion of the Sheriff based on health-related circumstances as the Sheriff may reasonably fix," said the announcement from his office.

The Sheriff’s Office is also exploring the possibility of offering internet-based video visits.

Additional information may be found through the Sheriff’s social media pages, the Renovo site, or local press outlets.

The epidemic spreads