Nirvana Soccer Club donates $2,500 for senior meals

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus accepted a $2,500 check from Nirvana Soccer Club last week to benefit the Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Senior Meals Program during the COVID-19 crisis.

Neuhaus was joined at the check presentation by Nirvana president Bobby Czumak and his wife, vice president Jenn Czumak, and OFA Director AnnMarie Maglione.

“We are proud to accept this generous donation from Nirvana and the Czumak family, which will assist us in ensuring that our seniors continue to receive these meals during the COVID-19 situation,” said Neuhaus.

The OFA will use the money to provide meals for housebound seniors throughout Orange County. According to Maglione, the agency provides about 1,100 meals per day. That number has continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because the state has waived the over-65 regulation for the OAF so the agency can assist the needy of all ages.

Nirvana, regarded as one of the top club soccer programs in the state, is based out of Washingtonville. It was formed in 1988 by Bobby and Jenn Czumak. Jenn coaches the Washingtonville girls’ varsity soccer team and teaches art at Taft Elementary School. Nirvana made the donation through its non-profit arm, Humankindness.

Bobby Czumak noted that he and his wife made the donation on behalf of their players, who are mainly from Orange County, and hopes that it inspires them to continue to volunteer and give back to their communities.

For more information about the OAF program, call the office at 845-615-3700 or email Maglione at amaglione@orangecountygov.com. If you are experiencing COVID-19 (coronavirus) symptoms, please alert the office when arranging a delivery to ensure the safety of the staff.