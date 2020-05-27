Newburgh. Comfort in the Storm

Grief can be a profoundly isolating experience under normal circumstances, but with the added isolation caused by the current health crisis, grief symptoms can be heightened.

That’s why Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties is now offering an online bereavement support group for those grieving the death of a loved one cause by the COVID virus. The group meets Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m.

Grief counselors are also available for hospice grieving families and community members for telephone counseling.

For more information about both the online support group and how to contact a grief counselor, call 845-561-6111 or visit hospiceoforange.com online or go to hospiceoforange on Facebook.