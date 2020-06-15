New Walton Lake well needed

A previous rehabilitation of the Walton Lake Estates well didn’t work, causing the town to create a new well to solve water restrictions.

Right now, Town Councilman Tom Becker said since the initial well rehabilitation didn’t work, the town will keep water restrictions on Walton Lake Estates because there still is not enough water.

Web drillers John Turnbull and his son recently unsuccessfully rehabilitated the well.

Becker said the town is working to create a new well to solve the problem. The surveyor marked out two possible locations, both 200 feet off property lines.

Turnbull will return to determine if either location is a good location to drill the new well. Becker said,

“It’s up to the driller to determine the best spot for the new well,” Becker said.

The cost of the well will be borne by the Walton Lakes Estates water district.

Without a new well, Becker said, there would not be enough water for summer usage in pools, for gardens and to water lawns.

“The well has a diminished amount of water production,” Becker said. “The hope was that the rehab would produce more water following rehabilitation.”