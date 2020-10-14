New Hampton. Orange County household hazardous waste, pharmaceutical collection events to resume

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, Sheriff Carl E. DuBois and Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Facilities and Services Robert J. Gray, P.E. have announced that the county will resume Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection events at Orange County Transfer Station #1 in New Hampton Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

The steps to ensure safety for all involved are as follow:

· All workers will wear a mask and proper PPE.

· Attendees are encouraged to come one person per vehicle and show their proof of residency through a closed window.

· Attendees are to remain in their vehicles unless there is an emergency.

· Materials should be packed in the rear of vehicles for workers to handle.

· Containers will not be returned to prevent possibility of virus transmission.

The Oct. 23 event is for businesses, schools, farms and municipalities only and registration is required. Residents are not permitted.

Cost will be determined by the vendor based on the type and amount of waste being disposed (up to 220 lbs.). Drop off times will be scheduled by the vendor. Registration forms for each event can be found on the County website by clicking on the “Household Hazardous Waste” tab at http://www.orangecountygov.com/efs. Registration for the OCTS #1 event will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 16.

The Saturday, Oct. 24, collection taking place at OCTS #1 in New Hampton is free for Orange County residents with proof of residency (driver’s license or utility bill with Orange County address) and will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s office will be present to collect unwanted over the counter and prescription medications.

Please note, latex paint will not be accepted. Latex paint can be dried out with cat litter and placed in a double-bagged trash liner and put in a trash receptacle at home.

For a full list of the acceptable and unacceptable items, please visit www.orangecountygov.com/efs and click on the household hazardous waste tab or contact Ermin Siljkovic at 291-3246.