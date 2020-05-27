Montgomery. Winding Hills Campground now open for 2020 season

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced that the Winding Hills Campground in Montgomery opened for the season this past Tuesday, May 26.

Winding Hills is located just off Route 17K on the Montgomery/Crawford border. Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that campgrounds and RV Parks statewide can open.

However, while the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Orange County, campers are urged to wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and take necessary social distancing measures at the park.

Winding Hills features 51 camp sites for varying levels of camping, from basic tent camping, to RV sites. There are a number of locations with electric access and all sites are located close to restroom and play area facilities. Campers can also hike on the trails located throughout the 518-acre park, and boat rentals are available on weekends on Diamond Lake.

For more information, call 845-457-4918 or send an email to parks@orangecountygov.com.