In acknowledgement of Arbor Day and in honor of Memorial Day, the Town of Monroe will be giving away White Pine raw root seedlings on Saturday, May 23.

Drive into Smith's Clove Park at 10 a.m to pick up your tree (as supplies last) to take home, plant and nurture.

This will be curbside pickup. Stay in your vehicle and the tree will be brought to you.

The tree will be in a plastic bag and should be planted as soon as possible.

Stay safe.