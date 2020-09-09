Middletown: SUNY Orange to hold virtual admissions events

SUNY Orange announces its schedule of virtual admissions information sessions and student recruitment events for the Fall semester designed to help answer prospective students’ questions about the enrollment process, available financial aid, academic degree programs and more.

With most local high schools operating in a remote or hybrid stance with limited personnel on their campuses, along with SUNY Orange’s campuses being closed to public access except for specific in-person academic instructional activities, the college will work to connect with prospective students through virtual means.

Prospective students may register for general information sessions, to be held via Zoom technology, that are scheduled as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.

Virtual information sessions for students specifically interested in the college’s competitive health professions programs will be held on: Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

To register for a general or health professions virtual information session, visit https://sunyorange.edu/admissions/visit.html. High school students can also speak with their guidance offices to see when SUNY Orange representatives may be making virtual connections with their school.

Expanded virtual Open House events are planned for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veterans’ Day).

The admissions staff is also for available one-on-one online appointments. Virtual appointments will be available Tuesday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at (845) 341-4030, online at www.sunyorange.edu or via email at apply@sunyorange.edu.