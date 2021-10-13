Mid-term elections. Assemblyman Colin Schmitt named GOP Candidate to Watch in 2022 Congressional election

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has named New York State Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt a candidate to watch for in its Young Gun “On The Radar” initiative.

Young Guns is a recruitment program for the most competitive house races in the country, led by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of Congress passionate about taking back the U.S. House.

Schmitt is part of the initial list of ‘On The Radar’ candidates highlighting NY-18 as a top race in the country.

“Our campaign for Congress is fueled by an outpouring of support from Hudson Valley residents and, together, we are going to take back New York’s 18th District in 2022,” Schmitt said in the press release announcing his selection. “As I campaign across the district, the enthusiasm we see is becoming a movement, energized by people in every political party who want lower taxes, more jobs, a secure border, support for law enforcement, and an end to one-party rule in New York State and the federal government. Thank you to the NRCC for recognizing our movement, now let’s take back the House.”