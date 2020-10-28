Major developments just announced for Warwick’s Cannabidiol Industry

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, State Senator Jen Metzger joined Town of Warwick Supervisor Mike Sweeton, farmer Mark Rogowski, Orange County IDA CEO Laurie Villasuso and hemp industry leaders to announce major new initiatives to advance Orange County’s hemp industry.

The event was held outside Kaycha Labs, a state-of-the-art hemp testing facility, now housed in a newly renovated 9,000-square-foot complex on the grounds of the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility.

For the benefit of those not familiar with the Warwick Valley Office and Technology Corporate Park, Sweeton explained the history of its development on a site that had changed from the time it was a State School for Boys to a men’s correctional facility and, more recently, its closure and purchase by the Town.

CBD-infused beverages and food

Metzger, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, then announced the release of draft hemp regulations from the New York State Department of Health as required by her legislation passed last year.

The draft regulations allow for CBD-infused beverages and food, and if finalized, would greatly expand opportunities for developing a wider range of CBD products in New York State.

At the press conference, Metzger also announced $250,000 in state funding to the Town of Warwick to purchase equipment for rent by local farmers diversifying into hemp production.

The equipment will be housed at the Orange County Industrial Development Agency Accelerator, which CEO Laurie Villasuso announced will occupy one of the historic buildings at the Warwick Tech Park to provide manufacturing and office space for CBD-related small businesses that participate in the IDA’s Accelerator program.

The 2018 Farm Bill removed cannabidiol, known as CBD, from the Controlled Substances Act, creating new opportunities for New York farmers and businesses.

New opportunities for farmers and business

At the press conference, Urban Extracts, Rogowski Farms and Hillview Med announced a new partnership in which locally grown and processed hemp extract will be sourced for a CBD-infused seltzer.

“During this challenging economic time,” said Metzger, “it is important that we capitalize on new opportunities for our farmers and businesses, and create the conditions for the hemp industry to grow and thrive, New York is well-positioned to be a leader in this promising new industry, and I look forward to continuing to work with our local partners to build on the successful public-private partnership that is well underway here in Warwick.”

Sweeton added: “Our hemp initiative had stalled since the regulations were under review which forced companies to put their plans for investment on hold. I reached out to Senator Metzger for help and she delivered by working to get New York State to issue these regulations. This will now jump start our effort to redevelop the former prison and create jobs here in Warwick.”

Roger Gavan contributed to this article.