Living the life of the Reillys in the time of COVID-19

John and BettyAnn Reilly said they're blessed to have son Michael, daughter-in-law Syma and granddaughters Arysa (6) and Isla (5) staying with them.

Michael and Syma have both been "working from home" at the Reilly’s in Chester.

Grandparents as teachers

Grandpa John Reilly has been teaching Arysa online while Grandma BettyAnn Reilly teaches Isla.

"Although it's a bit challenging," BettyAnn said, "it has also been very rewarding."

After the school day, the children play and explore outside, including digging and finding worms and bugs, walks in their woods, hiking and looking at wildlife.

A few things you usually don't see in NYC

Both granddaughters were able to see a wild turkey pecking on a head stone at the cemetery, some deer, rabbits, wood chucks, chipmunks and squirrels and many birds including robins, American gold finches, cardinals and blue jays.

They have not seen any pigeons like they do in Manhattan. They're so excited to see birds and animals the Reillys see all the time in Chester.

Arysa and Isla also experienced flower bulbs popping up and turning into flowers and are learning the names of early spring flowers.

Rainy days have been filled with Scrabble Jr., UNO and other board games.

Birthdays

Baking with Grandma BettyAnn has been a favorite. They baked Grandpa Reilly’s favorite oatmeal raisin cookies for his birthday.

Isla celebrated her fifth birthday and Arysa will celebrate her seventh next week.

Grandpa Reilly planted a few vegetables in his garden with his extra helpers.

BettyAnn was recently named "The Woman of Distinction" for both the Town and Village of Chester; she was nominated by Assemblyman Colin Schmidt.

She continues to work from home for the Chester Fire District. She's working on the records' management portion of her job, which includes sorting disposable documents. She listens to secretarial webinars to learn and relearn.

Grandpa John and Grandma BettyAnn’s son John and daughter Lara, do the food shopping.

Grandma BettyAnn said she and her husband will be sad when Michael and his family return to Manhattan.