The Chester Kiwanis Club will hold a fish and chips dinner on the first Friday of Lent, Feb. 28, at the Chester Academy, 64 Hambletonian Avenue. Servings are from 4 to 7 p.m., eat in or take out. Tickets -- $16 for adults, $13 for children and senior citizens age 65 and over -- are now on sale by calling 845-800-8622 or emailing KiwanisClubofChester@Yahoo.com.