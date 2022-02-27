Kiwanis Club of Chester supports Read Across America with free books

The Kiwanis Club of Chester, serving the Chester community since 1975, is particularly interested in meeting the needs of the community’s children, says club president Susan Bahren. One way the club does this is by supporting initiatives and organizations that educate children, such as Read Across America. Started in 1998 by the National Education Association, the program’s goal is to promote childhood literacy. The celebration runs through the month of March, and Kiwanis will have a program from March 1-15.

The Kiwanis Club of Chester will be placing boxes with new and gently used books at The Chester Plaza Laundromat, 69 Brookside Ave., Chester, All Washed Up Laundromat, 28 Main St., Chester, and the Empire Diner, 797 Rte 17M, Monroe, NY, for the first two weeks in March. Look for these decorated boxes at these locations.

“In serving the community’s children,” Bahren says, “we believe that reading is an important step in a child’s growth in both education and the wonders of the world. Books consistently help a child’s mind develop and increase their curiosity.

“Once you have read a book you care about, some part of it is always with you,” Louis L’Amour once said.