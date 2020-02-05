Hudson Valley Honor Flight seeks veterans for

Goshen. Hudson Valley Honor Flight is seeking veterans for its two spring flights taking place on Saturday, May 2, and Saturday, May 30. The May 2 flight will depart from New York Stewart International Airport, and the May 30 flight from Westchester County Airport. Flights take veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to visit our nation’s war memorials in Washington, D.C. Veterans will travel in comfort and safety aboard a fleet of chartered deluxe buses while in D.C. for the daylong tour and fly back to New York that evening. All area World War II, Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam veterans from the following counties who have not previously taken part in a Hudson Valley Honor Flight are eligible to participate: Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, Putnam, Pike (Pa.), Bergen (N.J.), and Fairfield (Conn.). In addition, veterans who served in the time between World War II and the Korean War are eligible to participate. Currently, Vietnam veteran applicants will be placed on a waiting list. Applications may be found online at hvhonorflight.com. Hudson Valley Honor Flight is a local nonprofit based in Walden which honors Hudson Valley area veterans for all their sacrifices by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit their respective war memorials at no cost to them. It is also the local hub of the National Honor Flight Network, which has more than 100 independent non-profit “hubs” nationwide.