How you can support the people of Ukraine

St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church: St. Andrews is a Ukrainian Catholic Church in Campbell Hall, N.Y. currently taking donations to support the people of Ukraine. They are also holding a Ukrainian food sale on March 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, N.Y.

Hope for Ukraine: Hope for Ukraine is a local nonprofit Organization in Roseland, N.J. that has a team in Lviv providing shelter, supplies and food to Ukrainian refugees. As of Feb. 28, they are housing 80 refugees. https://hopeforukraine.net/how-to-help/donate.html

Come Back Alive: If you would like to support the Ukrainian military directly, donate to Come Back Alive. According to the Kyiv Independent, an English-based Ukrainian newspaper, Come Back Alive has a reputation as one of the most trustworthy charities working for the military in Ukraine. https://savelife.in.ua/en/donate/

Save the Children: Save the Children is a global organization focused on providing children with supplies and resources. They have a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund which provides children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance. Donate to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund here: https://www.savethechildren.org/

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund is one of the UN’s country-based pooled funds. Contributions are collected into a single fund and managed locally under UN leadership. As crises evolve, funds are made directly and immediately available to a wide range of partner organizations at the front lines of response.