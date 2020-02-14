How to vote on the Maple Avenue School proposal

Voters in Chester go to the polls on Feb. 25 to decide whether to approve the school district's Maple Avenue Multi Sport Athletic Field Proposal.

The school proposes to raze the 1935 Chester junior/senior high school on Maple Avenue and build sports fields and facilities in its place for $7.9 million.

Here's essential information about the referendum:

What: $7.9 million Maple Avenue Multi Sport Athletic Field Proposal

When: The public referendum will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Chester Academy, 64 Hambletonian Avenue, Chester.

Who: All registered voters who live in the Chester Union Free School District are eligible to vote. A qualified voter is: a citizen of the United States; 18 years old or older; a legal resident within the school district for a period of 30 days preceding the vote; and who is not otherwise prohibited from voting under the provisions of New York Election Law. The school district may require all persons offering to vote to provide one form of proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the school istrict may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.

Absentee ballots: Applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays, from the school district clerk, 2 Herbert Drive, Chester, who may be reached at 845-469-2178 ext. 2202. Applications will also be available on the school district website, chesterufsd.org. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven days before the election, Feb. 18, but not earlier than 30 days prior, Jan. 26, if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or by 4 p.m. on the day before the election if the ballot is to be issued to the voter in person. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk by no later than 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

For more information visit the Chester UFSD website at chesterufsd.org.