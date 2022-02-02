How to train your anger: Managing behavior problems in children

Special education expert Ronit Mayerson will appear in a Zoom presentation on February 24, 2022, 7:00-8:30 p.m., to explain the biology of anger, how it develops, what happens physiologically when we experience anger and how unhealthy bouts of anger can be addressed. She will illustrate with a step by step evidence based process, the “anger control chain.”

A six-step process will be reviewed, beginning with identifying key factors that lead to escalation, followed by steps that teach self-regulation. This is a child-centered presentation but is adaptable to all ages. The one hour presentation starts at 7 p.m., with a question and answer session following, from 8-8:30 p.m.

Mayerson notes that she has 29 years of special education experience and an extensive educational background in the field. She has worked in various capacities with students from pre-school to high school. She has facilitated programs for children and adolescents with emotional handicaps, maladaptive behaviors, autistic spectrum disorders, developmental disorders, learning disabilities and psychiatric disorders. She has worked in therapeutic settings in residential treatment, day treatment and other special education settings.

She also provides services as an educational consultant in the private sector. She says she uses a data-driven approach to monitor and change student behaviors and develops and facilitates curriculum in all subject areas.

Hal K. Marcus, coordinator of the Hudson Valley Region Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs, will provide an introduction to this Bart Bookman Community Education Program. Dr. Mayerson, who lives in the Hudson Valley, can be contacted by email at DrRonitMayerson@gmail.com

To register for this Zoom presentation, send your name, email address and phone number to Hal K. Marcus: Hmarc57@yahoo.com, or call (914) 443-7202. This presentation is free and open to the entire community.