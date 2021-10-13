Highland Mills. Skoufis presents pharmacist Susan Qu with senate commendation for vaccine advocacy

State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) recently presented a Senate Commendation Award to Highland Mills resident Susan Qu, a longtime pharmacist who located 400 doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines earlier this spring to establish a clinic for teachers and school personnel within the Monroe-Woodbury School District.

Senate Commendations are one of the highest honors presented to exceptional New Yorkers who have shown a dedication to, and made lasting contributions within, their communities.

“Ms. Qu’s unmatched commitment to ensuring a safe reopening for Monroe-Woodbury this spring is highly commendable,” Skoufis said in the press release announcing the award. “Her drive to bring order to an otherwise chaotic time during our nation’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of praiseworthy. Thank you for all you’ve done, Susan.”

‘This should really go to health care workers’

‘I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award,” Qu said. “Though, this award should really go to all the health care workers out there.”