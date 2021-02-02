‘He got cheated out of time, but he didn’t get cheated out of life’

There was an outpouring of love and support last week for the family of Chief Warrant Officer Dan Prial, a helicopter pilot and member of the New York National Guard, who died in an accident on Wednesday, Jan. 20, just outside of Rochester.

The 30-year-old Prial, the son of Anne and Greg Prial of Warwick, was a graduate of St. Stephen-St. Edward School, Warwick Valley High School and U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

As a U.S. Army captain, he had served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. He was twice deployed to Afghanistan.

The community turned out on Thursday, Jan. 28, as police and military escorted the remains down Main Street with members of the Warwick Fire Department and and so many others lined up to pay their respects.

On Friday, Jan. 29, a visitation, open to the public was held from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s.

‘Every single moment Danny lived to the fullest’

The following day a funeral Mass was held, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, by invitation only.

However, the concelebrated Mass was also livestreamed through the parish website. And audio was also broadcast outside the church for those who could not be admitted inside. Had these been different times, the church would have been filled to capacity.

The main concelebrant was Capt. Joseph Marcoux, a priest serving as a military chaplain. Other concelebrants included St. Stephen’s pastor, the Rev. Jack Arlotta, and the previous pastor, the Rev. Michael McLoughlin.

“Every single moment Danny lived to the fullest,” Marcoux said. “All his friends and coworkers said that when he walked in, he brightened up the room. Danny loved, lived, laughed and smiled. He had so much joy. He was full of joy.”

‘He knew love’

At the conclusion of the Mass, Dan Prial’s father, Greg, and older brother Terence offered moving eulogies.

“If you knew Danny, you loved Danny,” said his dad. “He knew love; he knew what it was to be loved. He got cheated out of time, but he didn’t get cheated out of life.”

Military honors

A military honor guard stood outside the church as the body was taken the West Point cemetery for burial.

There Dan Prial was laid to rest with full military honors, including a gun salute, helicopter fly over and the ceremonial presentation of the flag to Prial’s mother Anne.