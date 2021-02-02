x
‘He got cheated out of time, but he didn’t get cheated out of life’

Warwick. National Guard helicopter pilot Dan Prial laid to rest at West Point following funeral services at the Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr.

02 Feb 2021 | 05:50
    People lined Main Street in the Village of Warwick last Thursday, Jan. 28, to mark the arrival of the casket containig the body of Daniel Prial, a son of Warwick and a National Guard helicopter pilot who died in an accident earlier in the week. Photo by Terry Reilly.
    Trucks from the Warwick Fire Department create a bridge along Main Street in the Village of Warwick to welcome Daniel Prial home for the last time. Photo by Terry Reilly.
    Dan Prial
    The main concelebrant was Capt. Joseph Marcoux (center), a priest serving as a military chaplain. Other Concelebrants included St. Stephen’s pastor, the Rev. Jack Arlotta, and previous Pastor Rev. Michael McLoughlin.
    ‘He got cheated out of time, but he didn’t get cheated out of life’
    At West Point, the flag is handed over.
    The ceremonial presentation of the flag to the mother of the deceased, Anne Prial
    Helicopter fly over at the U.S. Military Academy for West Point graduate Dan Prial of Warwick. Photos from N.Y. National Guard YouTube.
There was an outpouring of love and support last week for the family of Chief Warrant Officer Dan Prial, a helicopter pilot and member of the New York National Guard, who died in an accident on Wednesday, Jan. 20, just outside of Rochester.

The 30-year-old Prial, the son of Anne and Greg Prial of Warwick, was a graduate of St. Stephen-St. Edward School, Warwick Valley High School and U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

As a U.S. Army captain, he had served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. He was twice deployed to Afghanistan.

The community turned out on Thursday, Jan. 28, as police and military escorted the remains down Main Street with members of the Warwick Fire Department and and so many others lined up to pay their respects.

On Friday, Jan. 29, a visitation, open to the public was held from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s.

‘Every single moment Danny lived to the fullest’

The following day a funeral Mass was held, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, by invitation only.

However, the concelebrated Mass was also livestreamed through the parish website. And audio was also broadcast outside the church for those who could not be admitted inside. Had these been different times, the church would have been filled to capacity.

The main concelebrant was Capt. Joseph Marcoux, a priest serving as a military chaplain. Other concelebrants included St. Stephen’s pastor, the Rev. Jack Arlotta, and the previous pastor, the Rev. Michael McLoughlin.

“Every single moment Danny lived to the fullest,” Marcoux said. “All his friends and coworkers said that when he walked in, he brightened up the room. Danny loved, lived, laughed and smiled. He had so much joy. He was full of joy.”

‘He knew love’

At the conclusion of the Mass, Dan Prial’s father, Greg, and older brother Terence offered moving eulogies.

“If you knew Danny, you loved Danny,” said his dad. “He knew love; he knew what it was to be loved. He got cheated out of time, but he didn’t get cheated out of life.”

Military honors

A military honor guard stood outside the church as the body was taken the West Point cemetery for burial.

There Dan Prial was laid to rest with full military honors, including a gun salute, helicopter fly over and the ceremonial presentation of the flag to Prial’s mother Anne.

West Point Cemetery
The following are among the people buried at the West Point Cemetery:
Major General Robert Anderson, Union Army officer in command of Fort Sumter at start of the Civil War
Major General John Buford, Union cavalry commander who set the stage for the Battle of Gettysburg
Major General Daniel Butterfield, composer of Taps
General Lucius D. Clay, “Father of the Berlin Airlift”
Brevet Major General George Armstrong Custer, Union cavalry commander during the Civil War and the Indian Wars, killed at the Battle of the Little Bighorn
Major General John M. Devine, commanded 8th Armored Division during World War II
Lieutenant General James Maurice Gavin, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II
Major General George Washington Goethals, “Builder of the Panama Canal”
Brigadier General Ranald S. Mackenzie, Civil War veteran, commander of Buffalo Soldiers during the Indian Wars
Colonel David “Mickey” Marcus, Israel’s first general, only American buried here who died fighting under a foreign flag
General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr., commander of coalition forces in the Gulf War.
Colonel Theodore S. Westhusing, highest-ranking officer to die in Iraq War – 2005, “Multi-national Security Transition Command – Iraq”.
General William Westmoreland, Army Chief of Staff, Superintendent, U.S. Military Academy, Commander of Military Assistance Command, Vietnam from 1964–1968.
Lieutenant Colonel Ed White, first American to make a spacewalk, killed in the Apollo 1 fire on Jan. 27, 1967.