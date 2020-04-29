Goshen. Town Police Chief reports compliance with social distancing rules

Town of Goshen Police Chief James McDowell reports that “for the most part, people in the town of Goshen are following the rules for social distancing.

“Everyone has been cooperative," he added. "We’ve had very few social distancing complaints.”

Also on the upside, the majority of officers have shown up to fill their shifts, with not too many calls in because of the virus.

The only exception is related to two part-time officers who, while working other jobs, were exposed to the coronavirus and had to remain at home for a time.

For certain callers to the department who are seeking medical help or aid for an injury, officers respond to the call by helping with the ambulance; however, calls that pertain to flu-like symptoms, such as fever, officers normally don’t respond.

“Officers use their discretion on respiratory problems,” said the chief.

Crime within the Town of Goshen under the circumstances has been “quieter,” McDowell said. “You can’t rob a home, if the people are there. You can’t steal a car or destroy property, if the occupants are looking out the window.

The exception is the slight rise in domestic abuse, up from one to two a week to four or five. “People are home together all the time, tempers flare and abuse can happen, especially if drinking is involved,” he said.

The police are dealing with mental health issues, as people can become overwhelmed with living under the pressure of dealing with the threat of coronavirus. Anxiety can become a problem for some and the police are often called to aid in handling the situation, or after assessing it, contact social services to manage it.

The Town of Goshen Police Department is located at 44 Police Highway, Goshen. The phone number is 845 294-9555.