Goshen. The next Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry will be held May 9

The next Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry will be held Saturday, May 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

This distribution will be held outside in the parking lot at the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church 33, Park Place, Goshen.

Please do not come before 9:30 a.m.; then lot will be blocked until then. Once opened, you will be directed where to go.

Walk ups are welcomed, but no clients will be allowed in the church.

You will be directed down the driveway; stay in your car and pop open your trunk. The bags of food and meats will be placed in your trunk.

And the drive away.

You must leave the site once we give you your bag.

For more information, go www.facebook.com/GoshenFoodPantry/