There is a self-serve pantry box in front of Sullivan and Orange Counties Catholic Charities office at 27 Matthews St. in Goshen.

Among the items available on Saturday, Oct. 3 included canned pears and salmon. Catholic Charities of Orange and Sullivan Counties small food pantry is accessible 24/7.

The sign on the pantry box reads: ”Take what you need. Bring what you can. Above all be blessed!”

For additional help, email: ccosulhelpline@cccsos.org or visit: www.cccses.org

- Frances Ruth Harris