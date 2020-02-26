Goshen Senior Center's news for March

The Women’s Book Discussion will take place on Friday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s discussion will be on “He” by John Connolly.

Dr. Stanley Goldstein (the gentleman who is here at the center on Wednesday mornings to help with your computer problems and questions) would like to invite you participate in a Readers Group which he calls “The Books that Influence Us." This readers group will meet on the third Monday of each month to discuss books that we found meaningful in our lives. No prior reading is needed as in some cases, the film adaptation of a book may have a greater impact and the discussion can concern these, like the memorable scenes from "The Godfather" that aren’t in the book, with both being considered materpieces. If you are interested in participating, the first meeting of this new readers group will be on Monday, March 16, at 1 p.m. in the library/computer room here at the center.

All fitness classes will be cancelled on Wednesday, March 11, because of the St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, which be set up in the banquet room.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon

Our St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at noon. As always, this event will be catered by Catherine’s, and the cost will be $18. All those who are interested in attending please see Bonnie as advance reservations and payment are required no later than Wednesday, March 4.

Driving course

On Monday, April 6 we will be offering an six-hour (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Defensive Driving Class through the American Safety Institute. This class can earn you a 10 percent discount on collision, liability and no-fault insurance. The cost to attend is $26 per person.

Free tax preparation

Free tax preparation is now available for low- and moderate-income individuals, families, and seniors. Various tax preparation sites throughout Dutchess and Orange Counties have officially opened for business. Thanks to the Hudson Valley Cash Coalition, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region and many other community partners, those in need of this service can now begin making appointments to file their 2019 federal and state income taxes. Anyone in need can call the United Way Hudson Valley Region Helpline at 2-1-1 or call 1-800-899-1479. A call specialist will review eligibility, make an appointment, provide directions to tax sites and provide a complete list of required documents for an appointment.

Automated calling system

There seems to be some confusion regarding the notification using the automated calling system here at the center. Please note that this program is not automatic. You must request to be added to the individual program calling lists! Unless you tell Bonnie which programs that you participate in and would like to be notified about...you will not receive a call, text or email with any information about any schedule changes to that program. This also applies to being notified about senior center closings or delayed opening due to inclement weather.

Please stop by the office, and I will tell you which programs you have signed up to be notified about and if you are on the general information calling list for inclement weather closings and delays.

Please take note, that with the implementation of Dial My Calls, our automated calling system, the senior center is now able to make judgement calls on whether we are on a two-hour delay or closed for inclement weather and are no longer closed in conjunction with the Goshen School system. Starting immediately, the senior center will decide whether we are just on a two-hour delay or closed for the entire day. Please see Bonnie if you haven’t already done so to sign up for our automated call system which will notify you of any delays or closings of the senior center due to inclement weather.

Senior Space

Lastly, please check in when you come into the senior center, whether it be to attend a class, use the computer, borrow a book or attend a senior club meeting. Collecting attendance information is vital for use in requesting donations and for filing for grants. Using Senior Space is not difficult, and step-by-step instructions for the proper use of the system can be found in our February newsletter or by asking Bonnie to explain it to you in person.