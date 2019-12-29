x
Goshen Senior Center's news for January

29 Dec 2019 | 09:51
    The Goshen Senior Center at 100 Trotter Circle ( Ginny Privitar)

Great news for all of Kara Greevy’s fitness class attendees: Kara has informed me that she plans to be back teaching her classes on Tuesday, Jan. 14. She also wishes to thank everyone for all of their understanding and heartfelt sympathy over the recent loss of her dad.

The Women’s Book Discussion will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s discussion will be on “Educated” by Tara Westover.

The Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday

Please take note that with the implementation of Dial My Calls, our automated calling system, the senior center is now able to make judgment calls on whether we are on a two-hour delay or closed for inclement weather. The center is no longer closed in conjunction with the Goshen school system. Starting immediately, the senior center will decide whether we are just on a two-hour delay or closed for the entire day. Please see Bonnie if you haven’t already done so to sign up for our automated call system, which will notify you of any delays or closings of the senior center due to inclement weather.

Lastly, I would like to wish everyone a very happy, healthy, and prosperous new year!

January schedule
Wednesday, January 1
New Year's Day, Senior Center closed
Thursday, January 2
Yoga: 9:30-10:15
Body Grace for Seniors cancelled
Aerobics cancelled
Poker: 12-3
Mah Jongg: 1-4
Friday, January 3
Yoga: 9:45-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Poker: 12-3
Adult coloring 1-3
Monday, January 6
Aerobics: 9-10
Hooks & Needles: 10-12
Yoga: 10:30– 11:30
Yoga: 1-2
Tuesday, January 7
Happy Hips & Fab Abs for Women cancelled
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Lunchtime Yoga: 12:15-1:15
Line Dancing for Beginners: 1:30-2:30
Wednesday, January 8
Move to be Fit cancelled
Computer Q&A: 10
Yoga: 11-12
Bridge: 12-4
Poker: 12-3
Thursday, January 9
Yoga: 9:30-10:15
Body Grace for Seniors cancelled
Aerobics cancelled
Poker: 12-3
Mah Jongg: 1-4
Friday, January 10
Yoga: 9:45-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Poker: 12-3
Learn to Square Dance: 12:15-1:15
Monday, January 13
Aerobics: 9-10
Hooks & Needles: 10-12
Yoga: 10:30-11:30
Senior Club meeting: 1
Tuesday, January 14
Happy Hips & Fab Abs for Women: 10-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Lunchtime Yoga: 12:15-1:15
Line Dancing for Beginners: 1:30-2:30
Wednesday, January 15
Move to be Fit: 9:45-10:45
Computer Q&A: 10
Yoga: 11-12
Bridge: 12-4
Poker: 12-3
Thursday, January 16
Yoga: 9:30-10:15
Body Grace for Seniors: 10:15-11
Aerobics: 11-12
Poker: 12-3
Mah Jongg: 1-4
Friday, January 17
Yoga: 9:45-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Poker: 12-3
Learn to Square Dance: 12:15-1:15
Monday, January 20
Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Senior Center closed
Tuesday, January 21
Happy Hips & Fab Abs for Women: 10-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Lunchtime Yoga: 12:15-1:15
Line Dancing for Beginners: 1:30-2:30
Wednesday, January 22
Move to be Fit: 9:45-10:45
Computer Q&A: 10
Yoga: 11-12
Bridge: 12-4
Poker: 12-3
Thursday, January 23
Yoga: 9:30-10:15
Body Grace for Seniors: 10:15-11
Aerobics: 11-12
Poker: 12-3
Mah Jongg: 1-4
Friday, January 24
Yoga: 9:45-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Women’s book discussion: 11-1
Poker: 12-3
Learn to Square Dance: 12:15-1:15
Monday, January 27
Aerobics: 9-10
Hooks & Needles: 10-12
Yoga: 10:30– 11:30
Senior Club Meeting: 1
Tuesday, January 28
Happy Hips & Fab Abs for Women: 10-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Lunchtime Yoga: 12:15-1:15
Line Dancing for Beginners: 1:30-2:30
Wednesday, January 29
Move to be Fit: 9:45-10:45
Computer Q&A: 10
Yoga: 11-12
Bridge: 12-4
Poker: 12-3
Thursday, January 30
Yoga: 9:30-10:15
Body Grace for Seniors: 10:15-11
Aerobics: 11-12
Poker: 12-3
Mah Jongg: 1-4
Friday, January 31
Yoga: 9:45-10:45
Osteo exercise: 11-12
Poker: 12-3
Learn to Square Dance: 12:15-1:15