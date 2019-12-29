Goshen Senior Center's news for January

Great news for all of Kara Greevy’s fitness class attendees: Kara has informed me that she plans to be back teaching her classes on Tuesday, Jan. 14. She also wishes to thank everyone for all of their understanding and heartfelt sympathy over the recent loss of her dad.

The Women’s Book Discussion will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s discussion will be on “Educated” by Tara Westover.

The Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday

Please take note that with the implementation of Dial My Calls, our automated calling system, the senior center is now able to make judgment calls on whether we are on a two-hour delay or closed for inclement weather. The center is no longer closed in conjunction with the Goshen school system. Starting immediately, the senior center will decide whether we are just on a two-hour delay or closed for the entire day. Please see Bonnie if you haven’t already done so to sign up for our automated call system, which will notify you of any delays or closings of the senior center due to inclement weather.

Lastly, I would like to wish everyone a very happy, healthy, and prosperous new year!