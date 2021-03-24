Goshen. Scotchtown Elementary goes to virtual leaning following threatening phone call

A threatening phone call on Wednesday, March 17, to Scotchtown Elementary School prompted the school to go to virtual learning.

The Village of Goshen Police Chief James C. Watt said the secretary at Scotchtown Elementary School reported that the caller seemed to be someone with a young male voice.

The chief did not disclose the nature of the call beyond saying it was threatening.

Watt said the police has subpoenaed the complex phone records which will be reconciled with the school’s phone vendor.

He also said the postings on Facebook didn’t provide answers that panned out and that the school resource officer hasn’t heard any chatter about the incident.

As Goshen School Superintendent Dan Conner noted in his letter posted on the school’s webpage, the village police enhanced patrols on Friday in the parking lots and on all the school’s perimeters.

The superintendent said everyone was sent home between 1:30 and 2 p.m. after the call came in from an unknown number at Scotchtown Elementary.

“Many were on edge, given the recent call and things in general,” Conner said on Monday, March 22, stressing repeatedly that safety is paramount in each school at all times.

Watt said anyone with information may call and speak with Detective Greg Keleman at 845-294-7988.

