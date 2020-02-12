x
Goshen Science Olympiad Senior Team excels at regional competition

Goshen. The senior teams earned 20 medals in all. Fifteen team members will go on compete at the New York State Competition in Syracuse on March 13 and 14, the first time in eight years that the senior team will make it to the states.

Goshen /
12 Feb 2020 | 03:34
    Stephanie Gyrla, Eve Doyle, Ryan Hludzinksi and Ben Pahucki are very excited to show off their medals for the Astronomy event ( Photo provided)
    Members of two Goshen High School teams competed in the Science Olymiad Regional Meet held in Dutchess County at John Jay High School February 8th. Goshen earned a third place and seventeenth place in the overall rankings. The third place finish entitles Goshen to send a team of 15 students to the NYS competition in Syracuse in mid March. ( Photo provided)

Goshen Science Olympiad’s two senior teams competed in the New York State Mid-Hudson Division C Regional Tournament held at John Jay High School in Dutchess County on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The teams from Goshen placed third and 14th overall, and the third place win allows 15 team members to go on to compete at the New York State Competition in Syracuse on March 13 and 14.

“We are all so excited to be going to the New York State Competition in Syracuse," said head coach Becky DenDanto. "It has been eight years since our senior high teams have made it to the state competition!”

The winners

Goshen’s Senior Science Olympiad teams excelled at the competition earning 20 medals. Goshen’s medal winners included:

Boomilever: Arun Foster and Jack Moran, second place

Dynamic Planet: Ben Pahucki and Andrew Hablow, second place

Geologic Mapping: Ben Pahucki and Andrew Hablow, second place

Gravity Vehicle: Jason Barnes and Ryan Hludzinski, second place

Anatomy & Physiology: Kapil Foster and Hannah Yeddu, third place

Experimental Design: Arun Foster, Alex Mistretta and Ryan Mistretta, third place

Forensics: Myra Arif and Anya Malhotra, third place

Fossils: Melissa Moore and Jack Moran, third place

Ping Pong Parachute: AJ Bauer and Jehan Beg, third place

Protein Modeling: Myra Arif, Anya Malhotra and Ryan Mistretta, third place

Sounds of Music: Ben Pahucki and Hannah Yeddu, third place

Circuit Lab: Jason Barnes and Andrew Hablow, fourth place

Detector Building: Arun Foster and Alex Mistretta, fourth place

Machines: Jason Barnes and Alex Mistretta, fourth place

Ping Pong Parachute: Andrew Hablow and Ryan Mistretta, fourth place

Ornithology: Melissa Moore and Jack Moran, fifth place

Astronomy: Eve Doyle and Stephanie Gyrla, sixth place

Designer Genes: Myra Arif and Jason Barnes, sixth place

Astronomy: Ryan Hludzinski and Ben Pahucki, seventh place

Ornithology: Eve Doyle and Stephanie Gyrla, seventh place

Water Quality: Kapil Foster and Hannah Yeddu, seventh place

About Science Olympiad

Science Olympiad is dedicated to improving the quality of science education by encouraging students to STEM topics explore topics including biology, chemistry, physics, epidemiology, computer science and engineering in the STEM competition.

Goshen’s Science Olympiad program is coordinated by head coach Becky DenDanto, and assistant coaches Laura Muller, Roseanne Lesser, Laura Macginitie, Christina Pahucki Warren Young and, with support from a large group of parent and community volunteers. They have received generous support from local businesses including: Lowes, Orange & Rockland, Lanc & Tully, Nugent & Haeussler, M&T Bank and Media Vision Advertising. Find out more about the team, the events in which they participate and how you can lend your support by visiting their website at goshenscioly.wixsite.com/scioly.

