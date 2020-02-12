Goshen Science Olympiad Senior Team excels at regional competition

Goshen Science Olympiad’s two senior teams competed in the New York State Mid-Hudson Division C Regional Tournament held at John Jay High School in Dutchess County on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The teams from Goshen placed third and 14th overall, and the third place win allows 15 team members to go on to compete at the New York State Competition in Syracuse on March 13 and 14.

“We are all so excited to be going to the New York State Competition in Syracuse," said head coach Becky DenDanto. "It has been eight years since our senior high teams have made it to the state competition!”

The winners

Goshen’s Senior Science Olympiad teams excelled at the competition earning 20 medals. Goshen’s medal winners included:

● Boomilever: Arun Foster and Jack Moran, second place

● Dynamic Planet: Ben Pahucki and Andrew Hablow, second place

● Geologic Mapping: Ben Pahucki and Andrew Hablow, second place

● Gravity Vehicle: Jason Barnes and Ryan Hludzinski, second place

● Anatomy & Physiology: Kapil Foster and Hannah Yeddu, third place

● Experimental Design: Arun Foster, Alex Mistretta and Ryan Mistretta, third place

● Forensics: Myra Arif and Anya Malhotra, third place

● Fossils: Melissa Moore and Jack Moran, third place

● Ping Pong Parachute: AJ Bauer and Jehan Beg, third place

● Protein Modeling: Myra Arif, Anya Malhotra and Ryan Mistretta, third place

● Sounds of Music: Ben Pahucki and Hannah Yeddu, third place

● Circuit Lab: Jason Barnes and Andrew Hablow, fourth place

● Detector Building: Arun Foster and Alex Mistretta, fourth place

● Machines: Jason Barnes and Alex Mistretta, fourth place

● Ping Pong Parachute: Andrew Hablow and Ryan Mistretta, fourth place

● Ornithology: Melissa Moore and Jack Moran, fifth place

● Astronomy: Eve Doyle and Stephanie Gyrla, sixth place

● Designer Genes: Myra Arif and Jason Barnes, sixth place

● Astronomy: Ryan Hludzinski and Ben Pahucki, seventh place

● Ornithology: Eve Doyle and Stephanie Gyrla, seventh place

● Water Quality: Kapil Foster and Hannah Yeddu, seventh place

About Science Olympiad

Science Olympiad is dedicated to improving the quality of science education by encouraging students to STEM topics explore topics including biology, chemistry, physics, epidemiology, computer science and engineering in the STEM competition.

Goshen’s Science Olympiad program is coordinated by head coach Becky DenDanto, and assistant coaches Laura Muller, Roseanne Lesser, Laura Macginitie, Christina Pahucki Warren Young and, with support from a large group of parent and community volunteers. They have received generous support from local businesses including: Lowes, Orange & Rockland, Lanc & Tully, Nugent & Haeussler, M&T Bank and Media Vision Advertising. Find out more about the team, the events in which they participate and how you can lend your support by visiting their website at goshenscioly.wixsite.com/scioly.