The Goshen Rotary Club recently donated $625 to the Goshen Food Pantry. Pictured are food pantry volunteers Debbie Matyus, John Strobl, Leslie Dowie, Patty Griffin, Mark O’Hara and Betty Smith, and members of the Goshen Rotary Club president Mark Gargiulo, secretary Ron Klieverik and treasurer Rolly Peacock. Photo provided by Ron Klieverik.