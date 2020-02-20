x
Goshen residents spread the word about
the proper disposal of waste and recyclables

Goshen. Local environmentalists Betsy Dunlevy and Christine Cullen Schepps have taken the lead in educating residents on what can and cannot be tossed into the recycling bin. “If the wrong things are put into the recycling bin, the whole batch is wrong and discarded, but the village still pays for it,” Dunlevy says.

Goshen /
20 Feb 2020 | 01:19
    Goshen residents Betsy Dunlevy on the left and Christine Cullen Schepps flank a Village of Goshen recycling bin, showing some acceptable recycling items, like the clean rigid plastic juice and water bottles, cardboard and paper.

By Geri Corey

With the population exploding worldwide, recycling is becoming ever more vital to the survival of our planet. Natural resources like timber, water and minerals are being stretched to the limits, so other means of meeting the needs of the population have to be uncovered and used.

Instead of tossing used items in the garbage, give thought on how they can be reused, either through repairing, re-gifting or recycling.

All Village of Goshen homeowners are issued a blue bin to collect recyclables, so have your recyclables bin at curbside early each Wednesday when the Goshen Department of Public Works (DPW) comes to pick it up.

At one time, the village received payment for its recyclables, but that has changed. Now the village has to pay for recyclables to be taken for sorting and then ultimately used to manufacture new products. To keep the cost down, which, according to Village Board DPW liaison Anthony Scotto, can run up to $106 a ton, residents are urged to be more diligent with recycling.

Local Goshen environmentalists Betsy Dunlevy and Christine Cullen Schepps have taken the lead in educating residents on what can and cannot be tossed into the recycling bin.

“If the wrong things are put into the recycling bin, the whole batch is wrong and discarded, but the village still pays for it,” said Dunlevy. “A bad batch adds to the cost of the village’s recycling bill.”

Cleaning recyclables before tossing them into the bin is equally important, as the extra food weight also adds to the cost.

When they helped out at Orange County’s booth during Goshen’s seasonal farmers market, the two women talked about environmental issues and what they could do to help. The subject at that time was geared to food waste and getting people to think about the future of the planet.

"We were thinking globally about helping," said Dunlevy. "When we realized we have no control over that level, we knew we had to think locally."

“Help people understand what can and can’t be recycled in our village,” Schepps added.

Scotto said, “We, as residents, go out of our way to try to do what’s right, but we’re still not getting it done properly.”

Said Dunvey, “Keep this thought in mind: When it doubt, throw it out. It’s better than spoiling an entire bin full of usable recyclables.”

We, as residents, go out of our way to try to do what’s right, but we’re still not getting it done properly.” -- Anthony Scotto
What goes where:
First, empty and rinse items, including caps and lids. Then, place these cleaned items loosely in the curbside recycling bin:
Rigid plastic containers, like ketchup bottles, detergent bottles, shampoo bottles, yogurt containers, cottage cheese containers
Glass bottles and jars
Metal containers and foil, like soda, and beer cans, foil food serving pans, aluminum foil, aerosol cans
Cartons and juice boxes, like containers for milk, ice cream, broth
Cardboard
Clean pizza boxes, newspapers, magazines, catalogs. Household boxes, like cereal, tissue. Phone books. Paper bags only
Unwanted mail (plastic windows okay), paper and shredded paper, paper rolls from toilet paper and paper towels, greeting cards and gift wrap
Forbidden:
No wax paper or wax boxes
No styrofoam (even code #6)
No foodstuffs. If possible, compost at home.
Bring these items to an Orange County Transfer Station:
Textiles — clothing, shoes, towels (any condition)
Yard waste (or follow village rules for pick up)
Scrap metal — Electronics
No plastic bags — recycle at supermarket
More information:
Call the Orange County Recycling Coordinator at 845-291-3246 to answer any questions that you may have regarding recycling.