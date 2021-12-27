Goshen. Orange County will hold COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics on Jan. 5th

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has announced that the Health Department will host COVID-19 booster shot clinics from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28th and Wednesday, January 5th, at 23 Hatfield Lane in Goshen.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer shots will be available.

“As winter and the New Year arrive, people are spending more time indoors, and COVID-19 cases are unfortunately on the rise,” Neuhaus said. “If you have not yet received your booster vaccination, I encourage you to get the facts and make an informed decision. We will continue to distribute the booster vaccines safely, equitably and as efficiently as possible.”

Dr. Irina Gelman, Orange County’s Health Commissioner, advises if you still have questions about vaccines or boosters, be sure to talk to your doctor or visit www.CDC.gov.

To register for the January 5th clinic, please visit the following links:

Moderna: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D3D26C0DF60B024EE0530A6C7C151AE1

Pfizer: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D3D289398EA4010EE0530A6C7C150855

For more information about vaccinations, visit orangecountygov.com. To find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site and to register, residents can also visit: vaccines.gov. or text their zip code to 438829.