Goshen. Orange County veterans eligible for Fresh Connect coupon program this summer

Orange County is honoring its veterans this summer through the state’s Veterans Fresh Connect coupon program.

Veterans, service members and their immediate family members are eligible for 10 Fresh Connect Checks valued at $2 each ($20 total) to use at some of the County’s farmers markets. Many of the outdoor summer farmers markets are open weekly for the growing season and most will remain open through October.

“It is a great way to help veterans and thank them for everything they have done for our country,” Neuhaus said. “It is also a wonderful way to support the agricultural community.”

Veterans are eligible for one set of vouchers, which helps not only to stretch a food budget, but also will also add much needed fresh fruits and vegetables to the table. Vouchers can be picked up at the following markets:

Friday, July 23: Goshen Farmers’ Market

Saturday, July 24: Port Jervis Farmers’ Market

Tuesday, July 27: Newburgh Healthy Orange Farmers’ Market

Saturday, July 31: Middletown Farmers’ Market

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Florida Farmers’ Market

“The state’s Fresh Connect food program is a wonderful way for veterans to sample some of the great fresh food being produced by Orange County farms at reduced cost,” said Christian Farrell, the County’s Veterans Service Agency (VSA) Director.

To contact the County’s VSA, call 845-291-2470.