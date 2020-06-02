Goshen. Orange County to distribute free PPE equipment to hair salons and barber shops on June 6

Orange County Emergency Services and Health departments will be distributing free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to hair salon and barber shop owners on Saturday, June 6.

Hair salons and barber shops are part of Phase 2 of the NY Forward Reopening plan, which is expected to start in the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, June 9.

Per the state guidelines, hair salons will be restricted to three services when they open: haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling.

Other businesses that can open in Phase 2 include: Offices, Real Estate, In-Store Retail, Vehicle Sales, Leases and Rentals, and Commercial Building Management.

Face shields, face masks and hand sanitizers along with guidance information will be available for salon and barber shop owners to pick up at six different locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

In addition, residents who are in need of face coverings are welcome to stop by the distributions where a limited supply of masks will be available.

If you cannot get there on Saturday, please e-mail CEOffice@orangecountygov.com to request masks.

Distribution locations include:

· Orange County Government Center, 255-275 Main Street, Goshen

· Town of Wallkill Town Hall, 99 Tower Drive, Middletown

· Liberty Green Senior Housing (under pavilion), 2 Liberty Court, Warwick

· Town of Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe

“The health and safety of business owners, their families and their patrons is a top priority for us,” said Steve Brescia, Chairman of the Orange County Legislature. “The County is here to help businesses with the resources and equipment needed for them to get back to work.”