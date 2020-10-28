Goshen. Oct. 30 is the last day to bid on painted trotters and historic slates

Friday, Oct. 30, is the last day to bid on the Goshen Art League’s online auctions of painted trotters and painted roof tiles from the Goshen Music Hall.

The trotter auction at www.trottersofgoshen.com closes at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions prompted the Goshen Art League to move the auction and the bidding online.

Following the auction, the Goshen Art League will announce the winners and contact them for payment and pickup arrangements.

The proceeds from the auctioned trotters will be split 50/50 between the artists and Illuminate Goshen to be used for future programming. This is especially important this year since we did not solicit sponsorships due to COVID.

“All trotters have bids at this point but given it is our only fundraiser this year and we have such a beautiful auction platform,” said Carly Glasse, president of Illuminate Goshen, “I would love to get as much visibility as humanly possible.”

The rooftop hand-painted slates auction is the brainchild of Robb Gomulka, president of the Goshen Art League, and Gloria Bonelli, project coordinator with the art league. Gomulka and Bonelli took the old roof tiles from the Goshen Music hall and invited artists to paint them. The roof tiles (slates) auction will be held at the exact same time as the trotters’ auction at Goshenartleague.com.