Goshen Library to welcome in-person browsers Feb. 1

The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society continues will reopen for in-person browsing on Monday, Feb. 1.

The building temporarily pivoted to curbside service only in response to the increased COVID-19 cases during the holiday season.

All visits in the building will be limited to 30 minutes in which patrons will be able to browse the collections, check out books, use the copiers, print, fax, ask for assistance or use the public computers.

Precautions

While browsing, patrons are asked to make an effort to only handle what they plan to borrow. Gloves will be provided for use during browsing.

Any items not borrowed should be placed on tables labeled unwanted books. Patrons may need to wait to enter the building if the maximum number of people per floor has been reached.

Curbside service will continue to be available and is conveniently located at a window near the outdoor book drop box. Patrons can pick up materials and receive assistance with wireless printing, faxing, copying and more.

Inside the building, computers have been spaced six feet apart and are disinfected between each use.

Call the reference desk (845-294-6606 ext. 106) to reserve a computer. Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minutes.

In addition, Wi-Fi service is available in the parking lot.

All borrowed materials are to be returned to the outside book drop before entering the building. Items are quarantined upon return.

Community and tutoring rooms will remain closed until further notice. Outdoor seating (benches and gliders) is available on the porch for enjoyment by patrons.

Visit www.goshenpubliclibrary.org for information on remote programs available for patrons of all ages.

May 27, 1918

While the changes in our lives as a result of the spread of COVID-19 are new to all of us, this is not the first time the library has endured a pandemic.

The library’s former building at 203 Main St. opened its doors on May 27, 1918, the same year the infamous Spanish influenza pandemic began to ravage the world.

A look back at the minutes of meetings from 1918 tells the news that the building closed its doors in the months of October and November by order of the Board of Health due to the rising number of cases of Spanish influenza.