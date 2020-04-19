Goshen. Knights of Columbus refill Goshen Food Pantry

On Friday, April 17, five members of the Goshen Knights of Columbus #1106 drove to Cornwall (of course, in separate cars for social distancing) to the Hudson Valley Food Bank to re-fill the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry. This project was driven by Brother Mark O'Hara. The pantry feeds more than 250 people every two weeks through drive-through distribution events. The distribution takes place on the second and last Saturday of each month at the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church. Pictured from left to right are: Mark O'Hara, Ken Newbold, John Carey, Dr. John Carey and John Shields. For information about the pantry, call 845-772-1088 or visit facebook.com/Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry/ ( )