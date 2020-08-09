Goshen. ‘It is important ... to remember to breathe during these stressful times’

The Painted Trotter outside the Orange County Office of Tourism in the Village of Goshen was created by Susan Hillary, a self-taught painter and graffiti artist who started painting in the 1980’s on the glass windows found on the streets of New York City. This is her second year participating in the Trotters of Goshen. “I truly enjoy the process of making public art,” she said.

As for this year’s work, she says:

“2020 has been very challenging for many of us, so I was inspired to paint the Trotter thinking of the pandemic and the racial injustice we are currently facing. I feel it is important for everyone to remember to breathe during these stressful times, and when we do breathe.

“To honor those who have lost their lives to unnecessary police brutality, like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many more.

“Also I added the face mask to my Trotter to be mindful that wearing a mask shows a sense of community, by wearing a mask we care about others and honor frontline health care and service workers.”

