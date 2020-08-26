Goshen. Iron Horse Sanctuary tours to begin this Sunday, Aug. 30

The open to the public tours are here.

Iron Horse Sanctuary, Inc, 2140 on Route17A in Goshen, is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit home to mules, horses, goats, pigs, cats and whatever.

The goal of the organization is to provide a long-term, consistent, safe and loving space in Orange County for these animals.

Starting this Sunday, Aug. 30, at noon, the public is invited to walk a goat, pet Pearl the pig, meet and greet with the ponies and take a wagon ride into the fields to meet the Iron Horses in person.

Tours are limited to 26 people per tour and visitors must sign up ahead of time. Masks will be required at all times.

All tours weather permitting.

For additional information or to to sign up for a tour go to www.ironhorsesanctuary.org

- Roger Gavan

Meet an Iron Horse in person.