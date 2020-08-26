Goshen. ‘Inspiration for others to use their voice’

The Black Lives Matter Painted Trotter outside the First Presbyterian Church was created by Nova Bernal-Portela,

“My name is Nova and I am a self-taught artist. My works are mostly photography, a few contemporary ready-made art pieces, and poetry. My main influences are pop art, conceptual art, contemporary art, and editorial fashion photography. The inspiration for this piece came from the most recent resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. I wanted to mirror protest art and have it look like a sign that you could realistically see at a BLM protest.

”I think for my generation, we have consistently been presented with stories of Black injustice and so BLM has been an ever-present social movement for us.

“On the back of the piece I tried my best to fit as many names as I could, and it was important to me to diversify these names as BLM is an intersectional movement that includes all Black identities, from Black women to the Black LGBTQ community.

“I used this opportunity to bring attention to a movement that is trying to uplift Black lives and fight for equality and justice for the Black community. I want this piece to be a reminder as well as a inspiration for others to use their voice and whatever platform that they have access to, to bring attention to the things that are going on that need to be addressed in order for us to become a better nation.

--

Nova Bernal-PortelaNYU Rory Meyers College of NursingTraditional BSN Student | Class of 2020Co-President of the LGBTQIA2-NSAVice President of LATINOS