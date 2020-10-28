Goshen. Information about community use of high school track

The Goshen High School track and athletic facilities are reserved for student use after the end of the school day. During the week, Goshen student-athletes use the track and athletic facilities to participate in off-season conditioning.

Community use of the track is not permitted during these times.

The community is invited to utilize the track on the weekends, weather permitting, through Nov. 30. The track will be open from sunrise to sunset.

For questions, please contact the Athletics office at 615-6161.