Goshen High School to host STEAM fair for women

Goshen /
| 20 Oct 2021 | 02:22

    Goshen. Goshen High School will host is first STEAM Fair.

    The program will be called, “Women in STEAM from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at Goshen High School.

    Admission is free. Students and their families can visit with different representatives from businesses and colleges, grab lunch from food trucks, and participate in a number of hands-on, problem-solving activities, including constructing a beam to see what it holds, using robots to pick up and drop a ball, and more. iHeartRadio will also be in attendance.