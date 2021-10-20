Goshen High School to host STEAM fair for women

Goshen. Goshen High School will host is first STEAM Fair.

The program will be called, “Women in STEAM from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at Goshen High School.

Admission is free. Students and their families can visit with different representatives from businesses and colleges, grab lunch from food trucks, and participate in a number of hands-on, problem-solving activities, including constructing a beam to see what it holds, using robots to pick up and drop a ball, and more. iHeartRadio will also be in attendance.