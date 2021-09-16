Goshen. Goshen Rotary is off to the races again – finally

The Goshen Rotary held its 5K/10K Heroes Run on Saturday, Sept. 11, its first run since the event held at the 2019 Great American Weekend. The Great American Weekend was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

There were 279 registered participants.

James Gann was the first to cross the finish line for the 10K, followed by Adam St. Germain in second place and David Madden in third.

Top woman finishers were Jacqueline Abbanat, Allison Lemanski and Sarah Scoville.

Leading the 5K pack, in order of finish, were John Dombroski, Kyle Borisewich and Alex Orellana for the men and Barbara Ferrante, Sarah Robinson and Zoe Arnett for the women.

DJ Jean Mathurin was on hand to welcome the finishers.

The run raised $6,300. Of that amount $5,600 came in contributions from the following sponsors: United Hospice Inc., Garnet Health Medical Center, Wallkill Valley Federal S&L, Tool Factory Outlet, Dana Distributors and The New Street Tavern.

Ron Klieverik, the run’s coordinator, thanked “all runners, our sponsors and the community at large for their support.” He added a special thanks to the Village of Goshen Police Department “for their excellent assistance to make it the safest run possible” on a day the “weather cooperated beautifully.”

- Jeff Storey