x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Goshen. Celebrating Jewish art on the holiday of Sukkot

Goshen /
| 13 Oct 2021 | 06:33
    The Jewish art festival on the holiday of Sukkot at Chabad in Goshen attracted more than 100 people who came out to enjoy outdoors and the sukkah, shake the lulav and experience Jewish art. For more photographs and information, visit chabadoc.com. Photos and information provided by Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein.
    The Jewish art festival on the holiday of Sukkot at Chabad in Goshen attracted more than 100 people who came out to enjoy outdoors and the sukkah, shake the lulav and experience Jewish art. For more photographs and information, visit chabadoc.com. Photos and information provided by Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein.
    Goshen. Celebrating Jewish art on the holiday of Sukkot
    Zushi Borenstein and Delilah Silverblatt do the lulav shake, the lulva being the closed fond of the date palm tree. It is one of the four species used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. The other species are the hadass, aravah and etrog. When bound together, they are commonly referred to as “the lulav.”
    Zushi Borenstein and Delilah Silverblatt do the lulav shake, the lulva being the closed fond of the date palm tree. It is one of the four species used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. The other species are the hadass, aravah and etrog. When bound together, they are commonly referred to as “the lulav.”