Goshen. Care, love and some matzah ball soup

Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein of Chabad of Orange County in Goshen have begun a new program called Chabad care and love

"We go as a family to sing Shabbat songs at people's door, bringing chicken matzah ball soup and homemade challah," Rabbi Meir Borenstein said in the press release announcing the new effort. "In these unique times Chabad house has also gone online with Zoom with many options. But face-to-face human connection is what people desperately need.

"So Chabad has reached out," the rabbi added. "With the kids all home we make a family visit and bring the warmth and love and Shabbat to your door.

Chabad remains available to talk and counsel and help the many families through these unique and times. Call Rabbi Borenstein at 845 391-0514 or email chabadoc@gmail.com.